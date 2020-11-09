Discovering a “good read”’: Teen Reading ARC Linkage Project Launch

Wednesday 25 November 2020 at 5pm

Ursula Dubosarsky, Australian Children’s Laureate, will launch the Teen Reading ARC Linkage Project led by Deakin University on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

Researchers will present early findings on teenagers’ social media activity about books and reading and insights from publishers, editors and booksellers on reaching teen readers.

ALIA is one of the partners supporting this project.