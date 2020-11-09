lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
DISCOVERING A “GOOD READ”’: TEEN READING ARC LINKAGE PROJECT LAUNCH

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), lun 09 novembre 2020

 Discovering a “good read”’:  Teen Reading ARC Linkage Project Launch

 

Wednesday 25 November 2020 at 5pm

Ursula Dubosarsky, Australian Children’s Laureate, will launch the Teen Reading ARC Linkage Project led by Deakin University on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

Researchers will present early findings on teenagers’ social media activity about books and reading and insights from publishers, editors and booksellers on reaching teen readers.

ALIA is one of the partners supporting this project.

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/events/21651/discovering-%E2%80%9Cgood-read%E2%80%9D%E2%80%99-teen-reading-arc-linkage-project-launch

Redazione

