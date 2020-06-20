DISCOVER THE LATEST RESEARCH IN STEM CELL SCIENCE DURING ISSCR 2020 VIRTUAL

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 20 giugno 2020

Skokie, IL – Nearly 4,000 members of the global stem cell scientific community will gather virtually 23-27 June to share the latest developments in stem cell research and engage with leaders in the field. ISSCR 2020 Virtual, the annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), will feature more than 300 presentations on research areas including clinical innovation and gene editing, stem cells and aging, organogenesis, and machine learning and new computational approaches to research.

What: ISSCR 2020 Virtual, the world’s largest meeting dedicated to stem cell research and regenerative medicine

When: 23-27 June, 2020

Where: This is a digital meeting, so join ISSCR 2020 Virtual from anywhere in the world

How: Media may apply for complementary registration for ISSCR 2020 Virtual by going to: https://bit.ly/ISSCRMediaReg. Attendees can register at ISSCR.org.

Credentialed reporters have access to top stem cell researchers, emerging science, and the latest breakthroughs.

Program Highlights:

The COVID-19 pandemic has mobilized the global scientific and clinical communities from across disciplines. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, National Institutes of Health, will be joined by Jennifer Doudna, Jayaraj Rajagopal, and Benjamin tenOever to discuss the latest research and clinical findings in this rapidly moving field. ISSCR Response to COVID-19, Live on Saturday, 27 June, 14:00 to 15:45 EDT

Plenary speaker Aviv Regev, Broad Institute of MIT and Investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, is pushing the boundaries of single-cell genomics and bioinformatics to dissect how genes and regulatory networks determine cell and tissue fates in health and disease. Presidential Lecture, Live on Wednesday, 24 June, 16:00 to 18:00 EDT

Malin Parmar, Lund University, will discuss her research on cell-based therapies for Parkinson’s disease and share insights on bringing these treatments to the clinic. Focus Session: Translating Your Discovery: From the Laboratory to Industry, Live on Wednesday, 24 June 24, 12:00 to 15:00 EDT.

World renowned cell and molecular biologist Elaine Fuchs, The Rockefeller University, has made outstanding contributions to our understanding of skin development and disorders. By studying how stem cells make and repair the skin, her team is uncovering what goes wrong in aging and cancer. Hear about her latest research during Plenary III, Live on Thursday, 25 June 16:00 to 18:00 EDT.

Kathy Niakan, with Francis Crick Institute, focuses on developing novel techniques to study gene function in human embryos. Her work has led to the discovery of fundamental principles of human embryo development. Dr. Niakan will share her work in Genetic Approaches to Study Early Lineage Specification in Human Embryos, as part of Plenary III Embryogenesis and Development Live on Thursday, 25 June 16:00 to 18:00 EDT.

Hiroaki Kitano, president & CEO at Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. will present, Toward the Automation of Scientific Discovery by AI and Robotics is during Plenary II, Machine Learning and Computational Approaches, Live on Thursday, 25 June, 09:00 – 11:00 EDT

Madeline Lancaster, Medical Research Council (MRC) Laboratory of Molecular Biology, is a pioneer in field of brain organoids. Dr. Lancaster was the first to develop a defined 3D human pluripotent stem cell-derived organoid culture system to model human brain development. Her lab continues to use cerebral organoids to uncover how the human brain develops in health and disease. Plenary IV, Live on Friday 26 June, 16:00 to 18:00 EDT.

Richard Young, Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, is an innovator in using a systems biology approach to understand the regulatory circuitry that controls gene expression in both stem cells and the cells they give rise to. Young’s research has been key to understanding gene regulation in human health and disease. Concurrent Session: Cellular Identity, Early Development and Pluripotency, Live on Friday 26 June, 20:00 to 21:45 EDT.

Nobel Laureate Shinya Yamanaka, Kyoto University, will discuss his team’s work uncovering the mysteries of pluripotency and reprogramming and pioneering new iPS cell therapies. Plenary VI Reprogramming and Regeneration, Live on Saturday, 27 June, 08:00 to 10:05 EDT.

Fred H. Gage, who earned the 2020 ISSCR Achievement Award for his groundbreaking discoveries in stem cell biology and neuroscience, will speak about his latest work in the session titled, DNA Damage and Repair in the Neuronal Lineage. Plenary VI, Reprogramming and Regeneration, Live on Saturday, 27 June, 08:00 to 10:05 EDT.

###

Media are required to register for credentials in order to access ISSCR 2020 Virtual. View ISSCR’s credentialing policy.

About the International Society for Stem Cell Research

With nearly 4,000 members from more than 60 countries, the International Society for Stem Cell Research is the preeminent global, cross-disciplinary, science-based organization dedicated to stem cell research and its translation to the clinic. The ISSCR mission is to promote excellence in stem cell science and applications to human health. Additional information about stem cell science is available at A Closer Look at Stem Cells, an initiative of the Society to inform the public about stem cell research and its potential to improve human health.