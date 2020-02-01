1 Febbraio 2020
(AGENPARL) – Brussels (EU Atlantic countries), sab 01 febbraio 2020

The Assistance Mechanism for the Atlantic Action Plan, an initiative funded by the European Commission, maintains this website to enhance public access to information about the Atlantic Strategy and European and/or national initiatives related to the Atlantic Area. The Assistance Mechanism aims to keep this information timely and accurate. If errors are brought to our attention, we will correct them as quick as possible.

The Assistance Mechanism accepts, however, no responsibility or liability whatsoever with regard to the information on “Project Database” and “Stakeholder Database” sections. This part of the website provides information that has been given independently by external sources.

Hypertext links from this website may lead to third party sites. The Assistance Mechanism has no control over the information on these sites and therefore assumes no responsibility. You are encouraged to review their privacy policies.

Update:  The Commission is in the process of updating some of the content on this website in light of the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union. If the site contains content that does not yet reflect the withdrawal of the United Kingdom, it is unintentional and will be addressed.

Last Update:  February 1, 2020

Fonte/Source: https://atlanticstrategy.eu/en/content/disclaimer

