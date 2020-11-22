domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
DISAPPOINTED MAERSK WANTS IMO TO BEGIN NEGOTIATING MARKET-BASED MEASURES IMMEDIATELY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, dom 22 novembre 2020 The world's biggest shipping company says it is disappointed in the new short term GHG measures that global regulators approved…

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1134796/Disappointed%20Maersk%20wants%20IMO%20to%20begin%20negotiating%20market-based%20measures%20immediately?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss

