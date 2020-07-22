mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
Agenparl

DIRECT VISUALIZATION OF SPATIALLY CORRELATED DISPLACIVE SHORT-RANGE ORDERING IN NB0.8COSB

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 luglio 2020

Whether the atomic arrangement has a long-range order bifurcates solid-state matter into two major categories: crystalline and amorphous, between which lies short-range order, a frontier research topic of fundamental and application implications. To date challenge remains to extract the details of short-range order from the corresponding diffuse diffraction pattern due to the phase problem. Here, we employed high-angle annular dark field（HAADF）imaging technique to pinpoint the short-range order encoded in the one-of-a-kind diffuse diffraction bands of defective half-Heusler Nb0.8CoSb. Utilizing a protocol based on two limiting cases，we found that the native Nb vacancies up to 20 % are dominantly displacive short-range ordered yet spatially correlated. To our knowledge, this is the first time that a dominantly displacive short-range order is reported at the atomic scale. These results are vital for an in-depth understanding and engineering of the thermodynamics and transport properties of the materials with abundant native defects, including but not limited to defective half-Heusler compounds.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/kFYdRHR4KJc/D0NR04957C

