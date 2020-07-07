martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

DIRECT SYNTHESIS OF PHOSPHOROTRITHIOITES AND PHOSPHOROTRITHIOATES FROM WHITE PHOSPHORUS AND THIOLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 07 luglio 2020

White phosphorus (P4) is still the major commercial P-atom source for the production of organophosphorus compounds. Conventionally, C−S−P bonds were constructed from environmentally questionable P(O)X directly or indirectly. From the green chemistry point of view, formation of C-S-P bonds in an easy-to-operate and atom-economical fashion from inorganic molecule P4 is essential because it will avoid the hazardous chlorination process. Only five methods for the formation of C−S−P bonds from P4 have been developed over the past 70 years. Here, the first general and high-yielding synthesis of P(SR)3 and P(O)(SR)3 involving P4 and thiols is presented. With the use of KOH or K2CO3 as base, DMSO-toluene as solvent, both arythiols and alkylthiols are tolerant in this transformation. The reaction is characterized by a complete conversion of white phosphorus. This operationally simple and environmentally sound reaction shows broad scope of substrates and good functional group tolerance. Moreover, this method can be easily adapted to large-scale preparation.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/XOc9PtvAUX8/C9GC04452C

