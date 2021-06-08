(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 08 giugno 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1SC02090K, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Changqing Ye, Yihang Jiao, Mong-Feng Chiou, Yajun Li, Hongli Bao

Multisubstituted pyrroles are important fragments that appear in many bioactive small molecule scaffolds. Efficient synthesis of multisubstituted pyrroles with different substituents from easily accessible starting materials is challenging. Herein, we…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/DsuyRU4DNu0/D1SC02090K