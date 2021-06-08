(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 08 giugno 2021
Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SC02090K, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1SC02090K, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Changqing Ye, Yihang Jiao, Mong-Feng Chiou, Yajun Li, Hongli Bao
Multisubstituted pyrroles are important fragments that appear in many bioactive small molecule scaffolds. Efficient synthesis of multisubstituted pyrroles with different substituents from easily accessible starting materials is challenging. Herein, we…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Multisubstituted pyrroles are important fragments that appear in many bioactive small molecule scaffolds. Efficient synthesis of multisubstituted pyrroles with different substituents from easily accessible starting materials is challenging. Herein, we…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/DsuyRU4DNu0/D1SC02090K