giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
DIRECT SYNTHESIS OF [B,H]ZSM-5 BY SOLID-PHASE METHOD: ALF SITING AND CATALYTIC PERFORMANCE IN MTP REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 20 agosto 2020

Boron-isomorphous substituted HZSM-5, [B,H]ZSM-5 zeolite was directly synthesized by solid-phase method and the properties were characterized by XRD, FESEM, N2 adsorption/desorption, FT-IR, ICP-AES, NH3-TPD, py-FTIR, TG, GC-MS, solid MAS NMR and UV-Vis of Co2+. It was found that the acid distribution was tuned, and the AlF siting was changed when introduced boron into the ZSM-5 framework, which significantly affected the catalytic performance of BHZ samples in MTP reaction. The preferential occupying in the channel intersections and sinusoidal channels of boron atoms caused AlF sited in the straight and sinusoidal channels, which simultaneously tuned acid distribution and weakened the acid strength in the channel intersections. These changes tuned the ducal-cycle mechanism of MTP, resulting in lower carbon deposition rate and longer lifetime for BHZ samples, especially for 2.5-BHZ, by comparison with HZ sample.

DIRECT SYNTHESIS OF [B,H]ZSM-5 BY SOLID-PHASE METHOD: ALF SITING AND CATALYTIC PERFORMANCE IN MTP REACTION

