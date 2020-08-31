lunedì, Agosto 31, 2020
DIRECT REMOTE δ-C(SP2)-H OLEFINATION OF β-ARYL SUBSTITUTED ALIPHATIC ALDEHYDES VIA PALLADIUM/ENAMINE CO-CATALYSIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 31 agosto 2020

Direct remote C-H bond functionalization of aldehyde derivatives is of great importance in organic and medicinal chemistry research, but challenging task due to their weak coordinating ability, high reactivity and propensity toward oxidation. Here, we report first palladium/secondary amine co-catalysis strategy that enables olefination of the remote C(sp2)-H bonds at the positions δ or ε to aldehyde group of β/γ-aryl-substituted aliphatic aldehydes. The success of this strategy is attributed to the in-situ generated transient enamine as a directing group that, after undergoing α-palladation, renders remote δ or ε aromatic C-H bonds accessible for activation. Diverse β/γ-aryl-substituted aliphatic aldehydes, including the derivatives of natural products and drug molecules, can be efficiently olefinated. The merit of this strategy has been demonstrated by scale up synthesis and post-synthetic modification of product to various useful functional group. Mechanistic investigations supported our hypothesis of involvement of enamine α-palladation in C-H bond activation step.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/D0QO00911C

