DIRECT ELECTROCHEMICAL SYNTHESIS OF OXYGENATES FROM ETHANE USING PHOSPHATE-BASED ELECTROLYSIS CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 28 agosto 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC05111J, Communication
Open Access Open Access
Yusuke Honda, Naoya Fujiwara, Shohei Tada, Yasukazu Kobayashi, S. Ted Oyama, Ryuji Kikuchi
Ethane was converted directly to acetaldehyde and ethanol by partial oxidation at 220oC and ambient pressure using an electrolysis cell with a proton-conducting electrolyte, CsH2PO4/SiP2O7, and Pt/C electrodes. The ethane…
