DIRECT CARBONIZATION OF BLACK LIQUOR POWDERS INTO 3D HONEYCOMB-LIKE POROUS CARBONS WITH A TUNABLE DISORDERED DEGREE FOR SODIUM-ION BATTERIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020
New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01228A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01228A, Paper
Jianyu Huang, Weicai Zhang, Peifeng Yu, Hanwu Dong, Mingtao Zheng, Yong Xiao, Hang Hu, Yingliang Liu, Yeru Liang
The 3D honeycomb-like porous carbon with a decreased disordered degree exhibits enhanced rate performance for Na-ion batteries.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The 3D honeycomb-like porous carbon with a decreased disordered degree exhibits enhanced rate performance for Na-ion batteries.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/B_wZ_u1O0p0/D0NJ01228A