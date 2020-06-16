DIRECT CARBONIZATION OF BLACK LIQUOR POWDERS INTO 3D HONEYCOMB-LIKE POROUS CARBONS WITH A TUNABLE DISORDERED DEGREE FOR SODIUM-ION BATTERIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01228A, Paper

Jianyu Huang, Weicai Zhang, Peifeng Yu, Hanwu Dong, Mingtao Zheng, Yong Xiao, Hang Hu, Yingliang Liu, Yeru Liang

The 3D honeycomb-like porous carbon with a decreased disordered degree exhibits enhanced rate performance for Na-ion batteries.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/B_wZ_u1O0p0/D0NJ01228A