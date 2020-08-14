DIRECT BUSINESS SUBSIDIES GREW BY 0.5 PER CENT IN 2019

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 14 agosto 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s statistics on

business subsidies, direct business subsidies grew by 0.5 per cent

to EUR 476 million in 2019. The amount of guarantees granted to

enterprises increased by 9.4 per cent, being EUR 806.3 million and

the amount of loans paid to enterprises decreased by 9.6 per cent

to EUR 314 million. Business subsidies were paid or granted to

27,848 enterprises.

Paid direct subsidies, loans and guarantees in

2014 to 2019

Direct subsidies and loans were paid and guarantees were granted

to a total of 25,439 enterprises during 2019. Direct subsidies were

granted to 21,360 enterprises, loans to 1,756 and guarantees to

4,213. Taking into account the enterprises to which subsidies were

granted or from which subsidies were recovered, a total of 27,848

enterprises were covered by business subsidies. This is 1.1 per

cent fewer than in the year before.

The majority of the enterprises that received subsidies were

micro enterprises (67.4%). Examined by industry, service industries

had the highest number of recipients of subsidies. Small

enterprises and manufacturing enterprises receive most direct

subsidies in euros. In relative terms, the amount of direct

subsidies grew most in trade and the forest industry and decreased

most in service industries.

The amount of direct subsidies paid to the enterprise varies

depending on the size of the enterprise. Large enterprises having

received direct subsidies received, on average, EUR 198,700 in

direct subsidies, medium-size enterprises EUR 74,300, small

enterprises EUR 30,500 and micro enterprises around EUR 11,600.

Examined by industry, irrespective of the type of subsidy, the

largest amounts of subsidies per enterprise were received by

enterprises in the forest industry and the second largest in the

metal industry.

The statistics are composed of loans and guarantees granted by

Finnvera, subsidies and loans paid by Business Finland, as well as

direct subsidies paid by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and

Employment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. The

statistics do not include agricultural subsidies or various tax

subsidies. The data are discussed in more detail in the review.

