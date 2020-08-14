venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
DIRECT BUSINESS SUBSIDIES GREW BY 0.5 PER CENT IN 2019

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 14 agosto 2020

Published: 14 August 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s statistics on
business subsidies, direct business subsidies grew by 0.5 per cent
to EUR 476 million in 2019. The amount of guarantees granted to
enterprises increased by 9.4 per cent, being EUR 806.3 million and
the amount of loans paid to enterprises decreased by 9.6 per cent
to EUR 314 million. Business subsidies were paid or granted to
27,848 enterprises.

Paid direct subsidies, loans and guarantees in
2014 to 2019

Paid direct subsidies, loans and guarantees in 2014 to 2019

Direct subsidies and loans were paid and guarantees were granted
to a total of 25,439 enterprises during 2019. Direct subsidies were
granted to 21,360 enterprises, loans to 1,756 and guarantees to
4,213. Taking into account the enterprises to which subsidies were
granted or from which subsidies were recovered, a total of 27,848
enterprises were covered by business subsidies. This is 1.1 per
cent fewer than in the year before.

The majority of the enterprises that received subsidies were
micro enterprises (67.4%). Examined by industry, service industries
had the highest number of recipients of subsidies. Small
enterprises and manufacturing enterprises receive most direct
subsidies in euros. In relative terms, the amount of direct
subsidies grew most in trade and the forest industry and decreased
most in service industries.

The amount of direct subsidies paid to the enterprise varies
depending on the size of the enterprise. Large enterprises having
received direct subsidies received, on average, EUR 198,700 in
direct subsidies, medium-size enterprises EUR 74,300, small
enterprises EUR 30,500 and micro enterprises around EUR 11,600.
Examined by industry, irrespective of the type of subsidy, the
largest amounts of subsidies per enterprise were received by
enterprises in the forest industry and the second largest in the
metal industry.

The statistics are composed of loans and guarantees granted by
Finnvera, subsidies and loans paid by Business Finland, as well as
direct subsidies paid by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and
Employment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. The
statistics do not include agricultural subsidies or various tax
subsidies. The data are discussed in more detail in the review.

Source: Statistics on business subsidies,
Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Tommi Veistämö 029 551 3546,
<a

Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko

Publication in pdf-format (309.0 kB)

Reviews
Tables

Tables in databases

Updated 14.8.2020

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Statistics on business subsidies [e-publication].
2019. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 14.8.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/yrtt/2019/yrtt_2019_2020-08-14_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/yrtt/2019/yrtt_2019_2020-08-14_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/yrtt/2019/yrtt_2019_2020-08-14_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/yrtt/2019/yrtt_2019_2020-08-14_tie_001_en.html

