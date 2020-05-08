DIRECT AND QUANTITATIVE MONITORING OF CATALYTIC ORGANIC REACTIONS UNDER HETEROGENEOUS CONDITIONS USING DIRECT ANALYSIS IN REAL TIME MASS SPECTROMETRY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00021C, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00021C, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Koichiro Masuda, Shū Kobayashi
A direct and quantitative method for monitoring heterogeneous organic reactions has been developed by using direct analysis in real time mass spectrometry (DART-MS) with an isotope-labeled reaction product as an internal standard.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A direct and quantitative method for monitoring heterogeneous organic reactions has been developed by using direct analysis in real time mass spectrometry (DART-MS) with an isotope-labeled reaction product as an internal standard.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/B-6POz9GNVw/D0SC00021C