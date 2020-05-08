DIRECT AND QUANTITATIVE MONITORING OF CATALYTIC ORGANIC REACTIONS UNDER HETEROGENEOUS CONDITIONS USING DIRECT ANALYSIS IN REAL TIME MASS SPECTROMETRY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00021C, Edge Article

Koichiro Masuda, Shū Kobayashi

A direct and quantitative method for monitoring heterogeneous organic reactions has been developed by using direct analysis in real time mass spectrometry (DART-MS) with an isotope-labeled reaction product as an internal standard.

