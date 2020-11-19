giovedì, Novembre 19, 2020
DIGITALIZATION IS TRANSFORMING ITSELF

(AGENPARL) – BONN (GERMANY), gio 19 novembre 2020

History shows us that as certain events unfold, their initiators sometimes fall by the wayside – unless they take massive steps to evolve, that is. Consider data centers, for example. Green IT and edge computing are driving a transformation that is now impacting the data center itself: as a model and with responsibility for a digitization that is decoupling economic growth from resource consumption.

“Never make predictions, especially about the future”. The copyright for this slice of satire could belong to Mark Twain, Winston Churchill or Kurt Tucholsky, with the worlds of economics and literature equally divided on its origin. No matter; each of these figures could always deliver a whimsical bon mot. But look at our economy today and you will see that even forecasts by reputable sources can probably be interpreted in a similar vein.
 
“Never before in its history” had the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a global economic outlook as gloomy as the one it released at the end of June this year. The worst recession since the global economic crisis 90 years ago had resulted in a drop in global gross domestic product (GDP) of 4.9 percent. But “never before in its history” had the Ifo Institute for Economic Research in Munich reported a sharper rise in the mood of German business leaders than on that very same day – with a Business Climate Index score of 86.2 points, up 6.5 points from the previous month. It’s all a question of how to deal with things: with COVID-19; with China, the USA and the United Kingdom; and with bottlenecks, remaining resources and potential in general. Or to put it another way, it’s about dealing with an undisputed worldwide disaster scenario, and with your own disaster recovery plan.

Fonte/Source: https://www.t-systems.com/de/en/about-t-systems/news/best-practice/02-2020-the-transformation-is-devouring-its-children

