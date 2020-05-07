DIGITAL SESSION: “SCIENCE OF SCIENCE IN THE SPOTLIGHT” RESEARCH ON RESEARCH: AN OVERVIEW OF THE LANDSCAPE AND ITS CONNECTIONS TO RESEARCH POLICY

Many scientific fields and communities contribute to research on research, ranging from scientometrics, science and technology studies, and higher education studies to science of science, metascience, and many others. Based on a large-scale scientometric analysis combined with expert input from the recently established Research on Research Institute (https://researchonresearch.org), Prof Waltman will present a visual overview of the landscape of research on research, showing the different communities contributing to research on research and the various topics addressed by these communities. I will also discuss how research on research connects to research management and science policy.

Speaker: Prof. Dr. Ludo Waltman, Deputy Director, Professor of Quantitative Science Studies at the Centre for Science and Technology Studies at Leiden University, The Netherlands

Organisers: Dr. Jennifer Dusdal, Department of Social Sciences, FHSE, Prof. Dr. Justin J.W. Powell, Department of Social Sciences, FHSE, Prof. Dr. Stéphane P.A. Bordas, Department of Engineering, FSTM