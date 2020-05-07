giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1.6%

WORKING GROUP TO EXAMINE HOW TO TURN THE STEPS TAKEN DURING THE…

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #38

IL PAPA: DIO AIUTI GLI OPERATORI DEI MEDIA A LAVORARE SEMPRE AL…

COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO GUALTIERI

RICADUTE OCCUPAZIONALI DELL’EPIDEMIA DA COVID-19

UTILIZZO DEI FONDI STRUTTURALI E D’INVESTIMENTO EUROPEI

INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO AI COMPARTI DELL’INDUSTRIA

STRATEGIE ANTI E POST COVID-19

COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO

DIGITAL SESSION: “SCIENCE OF SCIENCE IN THE SPOTLIGHT” RESEARCH ON RESEARCH: AN OVERVIEW OF THE LANDSCAPE AND ITS CONNECTIONS TO RESEARCH POLICY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, gio 07 maggio 2020

Conférencier :

Prof. Dr. Ludo Waltman, Leiden University, The Netherlands Date de l’événement : mardi 12 mai 2020 17:00

19:00

Many scientific fields and communities contribute to research on research, ranging from scientometrics, science and technology studies, and higher education studies to science of science, metascience, and many others. Based on a large-scale scientometric analysis combined with expert input from the recently established Research on Research Institute (https://researchonresearch.org), Prof Waltman will present a visual overview of the landscape of research on research, showing the different communities contributing to research on research and the various topics addressed by these communities. I will also discuss how research on research connects to research management and science policy.

Registration by mail: <a

Speaker: Prof. Dr. Ludo Waltman, Deputy Director, Professor of Quantitative Science Studies at the Centre for Science and Technology Studies at Leiden University, The Netherlands
Organisers: Dr. Jennifer Dusdal, Department of Social Sciences, FHSE, Prof. Dr. Justin J.W. Powell, Department of Social Sciences, FHSE, Prof. Dr. Stéphane P.A. Bordas, Department of Engineering, FSTM

Fonte/Source: https://wwwfr.uni.lu/index.php/fhse/actualites/digital_session_science_of_science_in_the_spotlight_research_on_research_an_overview_of_the_landscape_and_its_connections_to_research_policy

