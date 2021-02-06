(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), sab 06 febbraio 2021 The Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks Directorate will co-lead the Air Force-wide “Building Digital Wingman Challenge” that arms participants with the tools to program a robotic work horse that can take over repetitive computer-based tasks, freeing the human user for other missions.





Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2495527/digital-network-directorates-gear-up-for-air-force-digital-wingman-competition/