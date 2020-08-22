DIGITAL MENUS OFFER EASY, REDUCED-CONTACT ORDERING AT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 22 agosto 2020

During visits to Walt Disney World Resort, the delicious “Grey Stuff” and many, many other mouthwatering dishes are just a few easy taps away with mobile ordering off our digital menus. It’s menu magic technology that limits contact and is simple to use – scan a QR code, select and enjoy!

Currently, most quick-service park restaurant menus are available in the Mobile Order section of the My Disney Experience app and/or displayed on signage at the restaurant. And at select table-service locations, you can easily access a digital menu by scanning a QR code for a magical dining experience.

If you haven’t already, take advantage of our digital menus and try the “Grey Stuff” – it’s delicious!

For more information about dining at Walt Disney World Resort, visit Disneyworld.com/dining.





