DIGITAL CONTACT TRACING TECHNOLOGY: OVERVIEW AND CONSIDERATIONS FOR IMPLEMENTATION

Published: 5/29/2020.

Given the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, some public health authorities are automating part of the contact tracing process with smartphone apps. This three-page report provides information about “digital exposure notification (DEN)” Bluetooth, which allows short-range wireless communications between electronic devices, and apps that may also be used by public health authorities to enable “digital contact tracing” (DCT).

