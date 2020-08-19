mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
DIGITAL CONTACT TRACING TECHNOLOGY: OVERVIEW AND CONSIDERATIONS FOR IMPLEMENTATION

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 19 agosto 2020 Source: Congressional Research Service [Library of Congress] (CRS). Published: 5/29/2020.
Given the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, some public health authorities are automating part of the contact tracing process with smartphone apps. This three-page report provides information about "digital exposure notification (DEN)" Bluetooth, which allows short-range wireless communications between electronic devices, and apps that may also be used by public health authorities to enable "digital contact tracing" (DCT).
