DIGITAL ACCELERATION IN A POST-COVID WORLD

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, gio 28 maggio 2020

The Accelerating Technology Summit 2020 is going virtual.

Running from June 15-18, this six-session digital forum series highlights the strengths of Australia’s digital first market in accelerating the adoption of new technologies and explores Australia’s ideal conditions for investment after the disruption caused by the global health crisis.

The summit is focused on FinTech, E-Commerce, RetailTech, Immersive Entertainment, CyberSecurity as well as Australia’s broader business, consumer, economic and regulatory environments which provide growth opportunities for North American innovators.

The Accelerating Technology Summit 2020 is curated and hosted by The Australian Trade and Investment Commission, the Australian Government’s Trade and Investment agency supporting companies globally to expand into Australia and thrive.

