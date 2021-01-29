DIFFUSIVITY AND BAND OFFSET ANALYSIS OF A GRAPHENE INTERLAYER AT THE BACK CONTACT OF A COPPER ZINC TIN SULPHIDE SOLAR CELL

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP04832A, Paper

Yau-Lun Felix Chong, Junyi Zhu

The proposed algorithm confirms the beneficial band alignment of a graphene interlayer that blocks sulphur diffusion at the Cu 2 ZnSnS 4 back contact.

