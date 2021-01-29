venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
DIFFUSIVITY AND BAND OFFSET ANALYSIS OF A GRAPHENE INTERLAYER AT THE BACK CONTACT OF A COPPER ZINC TIN SULPHIDE SOLAR CELL

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP04832A, Paper
Yau-Lun Felix Chong, Junyi Zhu
The proposed algorithm confirms the beneficial band alignment of a graphene interlayer that blocks sulphur diffusion at the Cu2ZnSnS4 back contact.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/RSW_oMz7GqI/D0CP04832A

