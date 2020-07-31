DIFFERENTIATION OF PRICES OF OLD DWELLINGS IN HOUSING COMPANIES CONTINUED AS HOUSING TRANSACTIONS PICKED UP IN JUNE

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 31 luglio 2020
Published: 31 July 2020
According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary
data, prices of old dwellings in housing companies rose by just
under one per cent in Greater Helsinki compared to June 2019 and
decreased by four per cent in the rest of Finland. Compared with
May, prices remained unchanged in the whole country. Based on
transactions made through real estate agents, the number of
transactions of old dwellings in housing companies was unchanged in
June compared to the corresponding period the previous year and
nearly 30 per cent higher than in May.
Development of prices of old dwellings in housing
companies by month, index 2015=100
Compared with the corresponding period last year, preliminary
data published monthly indicate that prices fell most in Eastern
Finland and in the satellite municipalities.
Development of prices of old dwellings in housing
companies by month in Major regions, index 2015=100
Of large towns, prices rose compared with the previous year in
Turku, Vantaa, Helsinki and Oulu and fell slightly in Espoo and
Tampere.
Of regions, prices of old dwellings in housing companies rose
only in Uusimaa in the second quarter compared with the
corresponding period last year
According to preliminary data, prices of old dwellings in
housing companies rose by around two per cent in Greater Helsinki
in the second quarter of 2020 from the corresponding quarter of the
year before. Prices decreased by nearly three per cent elsewhere in
Finland. Compared with the previous quarter, prices went up by 1.4
per cent in Greater Helsinki and fell by 0.6 per cent in the rest
of Finland.
Examined by region, prices rose in the second quarter only in
Uusimaa, by around one per cent, compared with the corresponding
period last year. In the second quarter, prices were on level with
the previous year in Pirkanmaa and Southwest Finland. Compared with
the year before, prices fell most in Central Ostrobothnia,
Päijät-Häme and South Savo.
Development of prices of old dwellings in housing
companies by regions, quarterly, index 2015=100
The price development of old dwellings in housing companies
remained stable in large towns in the second quarter. Prices rose
most clearly compared with the corresponding period of the previous
year in Turku and Helsinki. The average price per square metre of a
one-bedroom dwelling in an old block of flats was EUR 7,735 in the
centre of Helsinki and EUR 3,452 in the centre of Turku in the
second quarter of the year.
Development of prices of old dwellings in housing
companies quarterly, index 2015=100
Prices of old dwellings in housing companies in different parts
of the country have fallen in recent years, but account has to be
taken of differences between areas and inside towns in price
development and price levels. For example, prices of old dwellings
in housing companies in Jyväskylä have gone down by around nine per
cent from 2015. In the centre area of Jyväskylä prices have gone
down by around two per cent, while farther from the centre they
have gone down by over 15 per cent. Differences in price
development are large also inside Helsinki, for example.
Prices of old dwellings in housing companies,
2nd quarter 2020 1)
|Area
|Price, EUR/m²
|Index 2015=100
|Quarterly change, %
|Yearly change, %
|Whole country
|2,086
|103.9
|0.4
|-0.4
|Greater Helsinki
|3,823
|113.0
|1.4
|1.9
|Rest of the country (whole country- Greater
Helsinki)
|1,585
|95.8
|-0.6
|-2.7
|Helsinki
|4,412
|117.8
|2.0
|2.8
|Espoo-Kauniainen
|3,553
|105.8
|-0.4
|0.0
|Vantaa
|2,737
|104.1
|2.3
|1.5
|Satellite municipalities 2)
|2,042
|95.0
|-1.2
|-3.5
|Tampere
|2,520
|108.8
|-0.5
|0.0
|Turku
|2,177
|116.0
|2.4
|3.8
|Lahti
|1,579
|85.9
|-8.3
|-10.3
|Kuopio
|1,784
|92.5
|1.1
|3.6
|Jyväskylä
|1,687
|91.2
|-5.5
|-6.5
|Oulu
|1,812
|100.1
|0.2
|-2.2
1) Preliminary data
2) Satellite municipalities = Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kerava,
Kirkkonummi, Nurmijärvi, Riihimäki, Sipoo, Tuusula and Vihti
Prices of new dwellings in housing companies rose in the second
quarter
In the second quarter of 2020, prices of new dwellings in
housing companies rose by around two per cent in Greater Helsinki
and by five per cent elsewhere in Finland, compared with the
corresponding period last year. Compared to the previous quarter,
prices of new dwellings rose in Greater Helsinki by one per cent
and remained unchanged elsewhere in Finland.
Compared with the previous year, prices of new dwellings fell in
Vantaa and rose in other large towns.
The number of sold new dwellings decreased in the second quarter
by over 30 per cent compared to the corresponding period the
previous year.
Development of prices of new dwellings in housing
companies quarterly, index 2015=100
The average price per square metre for a new dwelling in a block
of flats located on own plot was EUR 7,581 in Helsinki and EUR
5,093 in Turku in the second quarter of the year.
When the monthly statistics on prices of dwellings in housing
companies are published, they cover approximately 70 per cent of
all transactions made in the latest statistical month. The monthly
data become revised during the following months so that the final
data for the year are published in the release concerning the first
quarter of the following year. Further information about data
revisions can be found in separate tables.
Data on prices of dwellings in housing companies in different
areas and by house type are available at stat.fi/til/ashi/tau_en.html. The
tables also contain data on the prices per square metre at the
municipal and postal code levels and on the numbers of
transactions. If only a few transactions are known in the area, a
couple of deviating cases may significantly affect the average
price for an area and the price index.
Starting from March 2020, the data used in the statistics on
prices of old dwellings in housing companies are the Tax
Administration’s data on dwellings (data on ownership of dwellings
in housing companies). Data on dwellings should not be used to
assess the activity of transactions in latest periods.
The data on new dwellings in housing companies are based on
information on the transaction prices reported by the largest
building contractors and real estate agents. The numbers of old
dwellings in housing companies sold through real estate agents are
based on the price monitoring service of the Central Federation of
Finnish Real Estate Agencies.
Source: Prices of dwellings in housing companies,
Statistics Finland
Inquiries: Petri Kettunen 029 551 3558, Elina
Vuorio 029 551 3385, <a
Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko
Publication in pdf-format (481.8 kB)
- Tables
-
Tables in databases
Appendix tables
- Figures
-
- Quality descriptions
-
- Revisions in these statistics
-
Updated 31.7.2020
Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Prices of dwellings in housing companies [e-publication].
ISSN=2323-8801. June 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 31.7.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/ashi/2020/06/ashi_2020_06_2020-07-31_tie_001_en.html
0http://www.stat.fi/til/ashi/2020/06/ashi_2020_06_2020-07-31_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/ashi/2020/06/ashi_2020_06_2020-07-31_en.pdf
Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/ashi/2020/06/ashi_2020_06_2020-07-31_tie_001_en.html