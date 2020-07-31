DIFFERENTIATION OF PRICES OF OLD DWELLINGS IN HOUSING COMPANIES CONTINUED AS HOUSING TRANSACTIONS PICKED UP IN JUNE

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 31 luglio 2020

Published: 31 July 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary

data, prices of old dwellings in housing companies rose by just

under one per cent in Greater Helsinki compared to June 2019 and

decreased by four per cent in the rest of Finland. Compared with

May, prices remained unchanged in the whole country. Based on

transactions made through real estate agents, the number of

transactions of old dwellings in housing companies was unchanged in

June compared to the corresponding period the previous year and

nearly 30 per cent higher than in May.

Development of prices of old dwellings in housing

companies by month, index 2015=100

Compared with the corresponding period last year, preliminary

data published monthly indicate that prices fell most in Eastern

Finland and in the satellite municipalities.

Development of prices of old dwellings in housing

companies by month in Major regions, index 2015=100

Of large towns, prices rose compared with the previous year in

Turku, Vantaa, Helsinki and Oulu and fell slightly in Espoo and

Tampere.

Of regions, prices of old dwellings in housing companies rose

only in Uusimaa in the second quarter compared with the

corresponding period last year

According to preliminary data, prices of old dwellings in

housing companies rose by around two per cent in Greater Helsinki

in the second quarter of 2020 from the corresponding quarter of the

year before. Prices decreased by nearly three per cent elsewhere in

Finland. Compared with the previous quarter, prices went up by 1.4

per cent in Greater Helsinki and fell by 0.6 per cent in the rest

of Finland.

Examined by region, prices rose in the second quarter only in

Uusimaa, by around one per cent, compared with the corresponding

period last year. In the second quarter, prices were on level with

the previous year in Pirkanmaa and Southwest Finland. Compared with

the year before, prices fell most in Central Ostrobothnia,

Päijät-Häme and South Savo.

Development of prices of old dwellings in housing

companies by regions, quarterly, index 2015=100

The price development of old dwellings in housing companies

remained stable in large towns in the second quarter. Prices rose

most clearly compared with the corresponding period of the previous

year in Turku and Helsinki. The average price per square metre of a

one-bedroom dwelling in an old block of flats was EUR 7,735 in the

centre of Helsinki and EUR 3,452 in the centre of Turku in the

second quarter of the year.

Development of prices of old dwellings in housing

companies quarterly, index 2015=100

Prices of old dwellings in housing companies in different parts

of the country have fallen in recent years, but account has to be

taken of differences between areas and inside towns in price

development and price levels. For example, prices of old dwellings

in housing companies in Jyväskylä have gone down by around nine per

cent from 2015. In the centre area of Jyväskylä prices have gone

down by around two per cent, while farther from the centre they

have gone down by over 15 per cent. Differences in price

development are large also inside Helsinki, for example.

Prices of old dwellings in housing companies,

2nd quarter 2020 1)

Area Price, EUR/m² Index 2015=100 Quarterly change, % Yearly change, % Whole country 2,086 103.9 0.4 -0.4 Greater Helsinki 3,823 113.0 1.4 1.9 Rest of the country (whole country- Greater

Helsinki) 1,585 95.8 -0.6 -2.7 Helsinki 4,412 117.8 2.0 2.8 Espoo-Kauniainen 3,553 105.8 -0.4 0.0 Vantaa 2,737 104.1 2.3 1.5 Satellite municipalities 2) 2,042 95.0 -1.2 -3.5 Tampere 2,520 108.8 -0.5 0.0 Turku 2,177 116.0 2.4 3.8 Lahti 1,579 85.9 -8.3 -10.3 Kuopio 1,784 92.5 1.1 3.6 Jyväskylä 1,687 91.2 -5.5 -6.5 Oulu 1,812 100.1 0.2 -2.2

1) Preliminary data

2) Satellite municipalities = Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kerava,

Kirkkonummi, Nurmijärvi, Riihimäki, Sipoo, Tuusula and Vihti

Prices of new dwellings in housing companies rose in the second

quarter

In the second quarter of 2020, prices of new dwellings in

housing companies rose by around two per cent in Greater Helsinki

and by five per cent elsewhere in Finland, compared with the

corresponding period last year. Compared to the previous quarter,

prices of new dwellings rose in Greater Helsinki by one per cent

and remained unchanged elsewhere in Finland.

Compared with the previous year, prices of new dwellings fell in

Vantaa and rose in other large towns.

The number of sold new dwellings decreased in the second quarter

by over 30 per cent compared to the corresponding period the

previous year.

Development of prices of new dwellings in housing

companies quarterly, index 2015=100

The average price per square metre for a new dwelling in a block

of flats located on own plot was EUR 7,581 in Helsinki and EUR

5,093 in Turku in the second quarter of the year.

When the monthly statistics on prices of dwellings in housing

companies are published, they cover approximately 70 per cent of

all transactions made in the latest statistical month. The monthly

data become revised during the following months so that the final

data for the year are published in the release concerning the first

quarter of the following year. Further information about data

revisions can be found in separate tables.

Data on prices of dwellings in housing companies in different

areas and by house type are available at stat.fi/til/ashi/tau_en.html. The

tables also contain data on the prices per square metre at the

municipal and postal code levels and on the numbers of

transactions. If only a few transactions are known in the area, a

couple of deviating cases may significantly affect the average

price for an area and the price index.

Starting from March 2020, the data used in the statistics on

prices of old dwellings in housing companies are the Tax

Administration’s data on dwellings (data on ownership of dwellings

in housing companies). Data on dwellings should not be used to

assess the activity of transactions in latest periods.

The data on new dwellings in housing companies are based on

information on the transaction prices reported by the largest

building contractors and real estate agents. The numbers of old

dwellings in housing companies sold through real estate agents are

based on the price monitoring service of the Central Federation of

Finnish Real Estate Agencies.

Source: Prices of dwellings in housing companies,

Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Petri Kettunen 029 551 3558, Elina

Vuorio 029 551 3385, <a

Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko

Publication in pdf-format (481.8 kB)

Tables Tables in databases Appendix tables Figures Quality descriptions Revisions in these statistics

Updated 31.7.2020

Referencing instructions: Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):

Prices of dwellings in housing companies [e-publication].

ISSN=2323-8801. June 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 31.7.2020].

Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/ashi/2020/06/ashi_2020_06_2020-07-31_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/ashi/2020/06/ashi_2020_06_2020-07-31_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/ashi/2020/06/ashi_2020_06_2020-07-31_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/ashi/2020/06/ashi_2020_06_2020-07-31_tie_001_en.html