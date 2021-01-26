DIFFERENT PHOSPHORYLATION AND FARNESYLATION PATTERNS TUNE RND3-14-3-3 INTERACTION IN DISTINCT MECHANISMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC05838F, Edge Article



Jun Hu, Xue-Meng Sun, Jing-Yun Su, Yu-Fen Zhao, Yong-Xiang Chen

Protein posttranslational modifications (PTMs) are often involved in the mediation or inhibition of protein-protein interactions (PPIs) within many cellular signaling pathways. Uncovering the molecular mechanism of PTM-induced multivalent PPIs is…

