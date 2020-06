(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 11 giugno 2020 Sex hormones influence the structure and function of the brain, but little is known about the effect of hormone therapies (HT) on changes in the brain during menopause. A new study shows smaller increases in structural brain changes related to aging were associated with hormone-level changes from transdermal estradiol or oral conjugated equine estrogen.

