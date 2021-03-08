DIETARY GLYCYL-GLUTAMINE SUPPLEMENTATION AMELIORATES INTESTINAL INTEGRITY, INFLAMMATORY RESPONSE, AND OXIDATIVE STATUS IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE GUT MICROBIOTA IN LPS-CHALLENGED PIGLETS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021
Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0FO03080E, Paper
Baoyang Xu, Yiqin Yan, Boqi Yin, Le Zhang, Wenxia Qin, Yaorong Niu, Yimei Tang, Shuyi Zhou, Xianghua Yan, Libao Ma
Abstract During weaning transition, the mammalian newborns suffer severe enteric infections and thus induced gut microbiota dysbiosis which in turn aggravate enteric disorder. The synthetic dipeptides glycyl-glutamine (GlyGln) had been…
