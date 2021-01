(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 While eating less and moving more are the basics of weight control and obesity treatment, finding ways to help people adhere to a weight-loss regimen is more complicated. Understanding what features make a diet easier or more challenging to follow can help optimize and tailor dietary approaches for obesity treatment.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210125144505.htm