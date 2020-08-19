DIAZAPHOSPHINYL RADICAL-CATALYZED DEOXYGENATION OF α-CARBOXY KETONES: A NEW PROTOCOL FOR CHEMO-SELECTIVE C–O BOND SCISSION VIA MECHANISM REGULATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,8476-8481
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC03220D, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Jingjing Zhang, Jin-Dong Yang, Jin-Pei Cheng
Diazaphosphinyl radical-catalyzed chemo-selective deoxygenation of α-carboxy ketones with pinacolborane was achieved through the mechanism switch from direct to stepwise hydride transfer of diazaphosphinane.
