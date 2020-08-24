DIASTEREODIVERGENT SYNTHESIS OF DISPIROHETEROCYCLIC STRUCTURES COMPRISING PYRROLIDINYLOXINDOLE AND IMIDAZOTHIAZOLOTRIAZINE MOIETIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 24 agosto 2020
Highly diastereoselective methods for the synthesis of two different diastereomers of polynuclear dispiroheterocyclic compounds with five chiral centers comprising pyrrolidinyloxindole and imidazothiazolotriazine moieties (dispiro[imidazo[4,5-e]thiazolo[2,3-c]-1,2,4-triazine-7,3’-pyrrolidine-2’,3’’-indoles]) have been developed on the basis of a dipolar cycloaddition of azomethine ylides to benzylidene derivatives of imidazothiazolotriazines and an alkali-induced rearrangement of thiazolotriazine fragment. Different sequence of the cycloaddition and rearrangement stages allows us to perform target synthesis of two various diastereomerically pure products from the same starting compounds.
