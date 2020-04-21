DIALUMENES – ARYL VS. SILYL STABILIZATION FOR SMALL MOLECULE ACTIVATION AND CATALYSIS

Main group multiple bonds have proven their ability to act as transition metal mimics in the last decades. However, catalytic application of those species is still in its infancy. Herein we report the second neutral NHC-stabilized dialumene species by usage of a supporting aryl ligand (3). Different to the trans-planar silyl-substituted dialumene (3 Si ), compound 3 features a trans-bent and twisted geometry. The differences between the two dialumenes are explored computationally (using B3LYP-D3/6-311G(d)) as well as experimentally. A high influence of the ligand’s steric demand onto the structural motif is disclosed, giving rise to an enhanced reactivity of 3 enabled by a higher flexibility in addition to different polarization of the aluminum centers. As such, facile activation of dihydrogen is now achievable. The influence of ligand choice is further implicated in two different catalytic reactions, not only is the aryl-stabilized dialumene more catalytically active but the resulting product distributions differ. Thus, indicating the likelihood of alternate mechanisms simply through change of supporting ligand.