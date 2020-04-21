martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
Breaking News

EUROPA, DI MAIO: TRATTATIVA PIU’ IMPORTANTE DELLA STORIA, CONTE SI BATTERA’ CON…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1778 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1779 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1777 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1777 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

PRIME MINISTER MARIN TALKS WITH UN SECRETARY-GENERAL GUTERRES

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP: 21 APRIL 2020

FARRELL: CONTINUIAMO A LAVORARE PER LE FAMIGLIE E PER I GIOVANI

PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP: 21 APRIL 2020

ALDI JOINS FREE SCHOOL MEAL VOUCHER SCHEME

Agenparl

DIALUMENES – ARYL VS. SILYL STABILIZATION FOR SMALL MOLECULE ACTIVATION AND CATALYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020

Main group multiple bonds have proven their ability to act as transition metal mimics in the last decades. However, catalytic application of those species is still in its infancy. Herein we report the second neutral NHC-stabilized dialumene species by usage of a supporting aryl ligand (3). Different to the trans-planar silyl-substituted dialumene (3Si), compound 3 features a trans-bent and twisted geometry. The differences between the two dialumenes are explored computationally (using B3LYP-D3/6-311G(d)) as well as experimentally. A high influence of the ligand’s steric demand onto the structural motif is disclosed, giving rise to an enhanced reactivity of 3 enabled by a higher flexibility in addition to different polarization of the aluminum centers. As such, facile activation of dihydrogen is now achievable. The influence of ligand choice is further implicated in two different catalytic reactions, not only is the aryl-stabilized dialumene more catalytically active but the resulting product distributions differ. Thus, indicating the likelihood of alternate mechanisms simply through change of supporting ligand.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/ZNZScPHBnOQ/D0SC01561J

Post collegati

21 APR 2020 – DRAGHI (FRATELLI D’ITALIA): “ABBATTIMENTO MISTERIOSO DI ALBERI ALL’ISOLOTTO”

Redazione

SYNERGETIC EFFECTS IN THE ENANTIODIFFERENTIATING PHOTOCYCLO-DIMERIZATION OF 2-ANTHRACENECARBOXYLIC ACID MEDIATED BY β-CYCLODEXTRIN-PILLAR[5]ARENE-HYBRIDIZED TRI-CAVITY HOSTS

Redazione

IACS MEMBERS AGREE TO SHARE SURVEYORS

Redazione

A FLUORESCENT MOLECULAR IMAGING PROBE WITH SELECTIVITY FOR SOLUBLE TAU AGGREGATED PROTEIN

Redazione

ULTRATHIN TWO-DIMENSIONAL CONJUGATED METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORK SINGLE-CRYSTALLINE NANOSHEETS ENABLED BY SURFACTANT-ASSISTED SYNTHESIS

Redazione

DIALUMENES – ARYL VS. SILYL STABILIZATION FOR SMALL MOLECULE ACTIVATION AND CATALYSIS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More