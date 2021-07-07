(AGENPARL) – mer 07 luglio 2021 Re-Designation Allows Additional Eligible Yemenis to Apply for TPS and Employment Authorization Documents

The extension of TPS for Yemen allows approximately 1,700 current beneficiaries to retain TPS through March 3, 2023, so long as they meet TPS eligibility requirements. The re-designation of Yemen for TPS allows an estimated 480 additional Yemeni nationals (or individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Yemen) who have been continuously residing in the United States since July 5, 2021, and continuously physically present in the United States since Sept. 4, 2021, to file initial applications to obtain TPS, if they are otherwise eligible.

Current beneficiaries re-registering under the extension of TPS for Yemen must re-register in a timely manner during the 60-day registration period that runs from July 9, 2021, through Sept. 7, 2021, to ensure they keep their TPS and work authorization without a gap.

