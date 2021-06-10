(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01508G, Paper

Hsing-Yin Chen, Yu-Fen Lin

Fenton reactions unavoidably take place in the human body and have been demonstrated to cause oxidative DNA damage. However, molecular-level understanding of DNA damage mediated by Fenton reactions is limited….

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/h-eNDNb-34A/D1DT01508G