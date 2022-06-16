31.9 C
Rome
giovedì, Giugno 16, 2022
type here...
Twitter

DFAT🇦🇺-2022-06-16 00:38

By Redazione
0
28

Must read

Redazione

RT @SenatorWong: This week I am travelling to New Zealand and Solomon Islands – my third visit to the Pacific as Foreign Minister.

I look…
Twitter – DFAT🇦🇺

Previous articleDepartment of State-2022-06-16 00:31
Next articleNayib Bukele-2022-06-16 00:44
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia