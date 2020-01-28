(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), mar 28 gennaio 2020

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo Malaya Officials presides over a meeting with other DFA and DOH officials and health experts to discuss measures to protect overseas Filipino workers amid the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak in China and other countries. (Photo courtesy of DFA)

QUEZON CITY, Jan. 28 (PIA)–The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), led by Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary J. Eduardo Malaya, convened an emergency meeting with the health experts and officials of the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, Jan 27, to discuss strategies to properly respond to the health emergency brought about by the novel coronavirus outbreak in China and other countries.

The DFA sought DOH’s guidance on the establishment of protocols on evacuation and repatriation of Filipinos in Wuhan City and other affected cities and provinces, as well as formulation of further health advisories for overseas Filipinos in affected countries, including DOH hotlines in every Foreign Service Post in China that they can directly call.

Health Undersecretary for Public Health Services Myrna Cabotaje advised overseas Filipinos in affected areas to avoid crowded places, use mask and gloves, and practice proper hygiene in order to reduce exposure to and transmission of said virus.

The DFA, through its Embassies and Consulates General in China and affected areas, continues to reach out to overseas Filipinos to take necessary precautions and follow the advice from local health authorities in their area.

It is also in close coordination with the Filipino communities in calling for volunteer nurses and doctors who may serve as first responders for the overseas Filipinos in affected areas. (DFA/PIA-NCR)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1033554