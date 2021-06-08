(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 08 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00883H, Paper

Velimir Perić, Mladjan Golubović, Milan Lazarević, Vesna Marjanović , Tomislav Kostić, Miodrag Đorđević , Dragan Milić, Aleksandar M Veselinović

The sigma 1 receptor antagonism is deemed a promising pain treatment approach. The research paper outlines conformational-independent QSAR modeling for a range of compounds which serve as sigma 1 receptor…

