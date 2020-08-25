DEVELOPMENT OF MOF-BASED HETEROSTRUCTURES FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 agosto 2020
Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT02309D, Frontier
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT02309D, Frontier
Hong-Liang Tang, Xiao-Jun Sun, Feng-Ming Zhang
The schematic shows the types of MOF based heterojunction materials for photocatalytic hydrogen evolution, including metal nanoparticle/MOF, inorganic semiconductor/MOF, MOF/g-C3N4 and MOF/COF heterostructures.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The schematic shows the types of MOF based heterojunction materials for photocatalytic hydrogen evolution, including metal nanoparticle/MOF, inorganic semiconductor/MOF, MOF/g-C3N4 and MOF/COF heterostructures.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/09LVfnc3s2Y/D0DT02309D