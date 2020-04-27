DEVELOPMENT OF BIOI AS AN EFFECTIVE PHOTOCATALYST FOR OXYGEN EVOLUTION REACTION UNDER SIMULATED SOLAR IRRADIATION

In this study, crystalline BiOI powders were prepared for photocatalytic O 2 evolution in the presence of NaIO 3 as the electron mediator. BiOI with a microspherical morphology, a layered structure composed of [Bi 2 O 2 ] 2+ and intercalated I − ions, exhibited a suitable valence band level to generate photoexcited holes for O 2 evolution. Moreover, ruthenium was loaded using the impregnation or photodeposition method to produce RuO 2 as a co-catalyst to improve the photocatalytic activity of BiOI. Photodeposited RuO 2 -loaded BiOI showed a high O 2 evolution rate of 2730 μmol h −1 and can be reused eight times in the presence of NaIO 3 under simulated solar irradiation. The high photocatalytic O 2 evolution can be attributed to the highly dispersed RuO 2 , which could serve as an effective electron sink, on the surface of BiOI and its enhanced visible light-harvesting ability. Besides, the presence of NaIO 3 in the system was effective to receive photoexcited electrons from RuO 2 -loaded BiOI for improving charge separation and hence the O 2 evolution from RuO 2 sites on the BiOI surface. The RuO 2 -loaded BiOI with high photocatalytic activity and stability for generating O 2 could be a potential candidate for achieving overall water splitting in a Z-scheme system in the presence of NaIO 3 for solar utilization in the future.