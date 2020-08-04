martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
DEVELOPMENT AND APPLICATION OF UBIQUITIN-BASED CHEMICAL PROBES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 04 agosto 2020

Protein ubiquitination regulates almost every process in eukaryotic cells. The study of the many enzymes involved in the ubiquitination system and the development of ubiquitination-associated therapeutics are important areas of current research. Synthetic tools such as ubiquitin-based chemical probes have been making an increasing contribution to deciphering various biochemical components involved in ubiquitin conjugation, recruitment, signaling, and deconjugation. In the present minireview, we summarize the progress of ubiquitin-based chemical probes with an emphasis on their various structures and chemical synthesis. We discuss the utility of the ubiquitin-based chemical probes for discovering and profiling ubiquitin-dependent signaling systems, as well as the monitoring and visualization of ubiquitin-related enzymatic machinery. We also show how the probes can serve to elucidate the molecular mechanism of recognition and catalysis. Collectively, the development and application of ubiquitin-based chemical probes emphasizes the importance and utility of chemical protein synthesis in modern chemical biology.

Graphical abstract: Development and application of ubiquitin-based chemical probes

This article is Open Access



Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/egO96EHB4mM/D0SC03295F

