martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
Breaking News

ON CHINA’S THREATS TO IMPOSE VISA RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. OFFICIALS

ON CHINA’S THREATS TO IMPOSE VISA RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. OFFICIALS

ON CHINA’S THREATS TO IMPOSE VISA RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. OFFICIALS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 30, 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ‘BUILD BUILD BUILD’: PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCES NEW DEAL FOR BRITAIN

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

REMARKS AT A VIRTUAL PANEL DISCUSSION ON U.S. ENGAGEMENT ON LGBTI ISSUES

VIETNAM: A REMARKABLE RESPONSE WITH LIMITED MEANS

Agenparl

DEVELOPING MULTIMODAL LOGISTICS PARKS IN INDIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, mar 30 giugno 2020

Publication | June 2020


Developing Multimodal Logistics Parks in India

This publication discusses the potential of multimodal logistics parks (MMLPs) to support supply chains in India. It also presents findings of a study on the suitability of MMLPs in Bengaluru and Guwahati.

The development of MMLPs at strategic locations is envisaged as a significant policy measure by the Government of India to improve logistics performance and bring down cost of logistics. These MMLPs are expected to serve functions such as freight aggregation and distribution, multimodal freight transport, integrated storage and warehousing, technology support, and value-added services.

Author 
Type 
Series 
Pages 
Dimensions 
SKU 
  • BRF200189-2
ISBN 
  • 978-92-9262-263-3 (print)
  • 978-92-9262-264-0 (electronic)
ISSN 
  • 2071-7202 (print)
  • 2218-2675 (electronic)
Citable URI 

0https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/614876/adb-brief-142-multimodal-logistics-parks-india.pdf’>https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/614876/adb-brief-142-multimodal-logistics-parks-india.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_publications/~3/6pXNajKAQgE/multimodal-logistics-parks-india

Post collegati

HOW TO USE GENDER APPROACHES TO BUILD CLIMATE RESILIENCE: TIPS FOR DESIGNING ADB PROJECTS BASED ON EXPERIENCES IN THE PACIFIC

Redazione

DEVELOPING MULTIMODAL LOGISTICS PARKS IN INDIA

Redazione

Монгол Улсад COVID-19 цар тахлын сөрөг нөлөөг бууруулахад чиглэсэн АХБ-ны арга хэмжээ

Redazione

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS (MHA) ISSUES NEW GUIDELINES FOR UNLOCK 2 UNLOCK 2 OPENS UP MORE ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE CONTAINMENT ZONES STRICT ENFORCEMENT OF LOCKDOWN IN CONTAINMENT ZONES

Redazione

GOVERNMENT BANS 59 MOBILE APPS WHICH ARE PREJUDICIAL TO SOVEREIGNTY AND INTEGRITY OF INDIA, DEFENCE OF INDIA, SECURITY OF STATE AND PUBLIC ORDER

Redazione

AUCTION FOR SALE (RE-ISSUE) OF ‘5.09% GS 2022’, AUCTION FOR SALE (RE-ISSUE) OF ‘5.79% GS 2030’, AUCTION FOR SALE (RE-ISSUE) OF ‘GOI FLOATING RATE BOND 2033’, AND AUCTION FOR SALE (RE-ISSUE) OF ‘7.19% GS 2060’.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More