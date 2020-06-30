Developing Multimodal Logistics Parks in India

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, mar 30 giugno 2020

This publication discusses the potential of multimodal logistics parks (MMLPs) to support supply chains in India. It also presents findings of a study on the suitability of MMLPs in Bengaluru and Guwahati.

The development of MMLPs at strategic locations is envisaged as a significant policy measure by the Government of India to improve logistics performance and bring down cost of logistics. These MMLPs are expected to serve functions such as freight aggregation and distribution, multimodal freight transport, integrated storage and warehousing, technology support, and value-added services.