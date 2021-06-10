(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

Inorg. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QI00505G, Review Article

Miguel A. Sierra, MAR GOMEZ GALLEGO

Hydrogen production is one of the keys for a carbon free energy production. The use of hydrogenases is an excellent approach to fulfil this target since they produce hydrogen with…

