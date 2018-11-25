Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Hackney continue to appeal for information

(AGENPARL) – London dom 25 novembre 2018 Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses following a fatal stabbing in Shoreditch. The victim, aged 26, was attacked following a night out. It is believed he attended the Rolling Stock bar.DI Rita Tierney is leading the investigation. She said: “One line of enquiry is that there may have been a dispute or altercation that has taken place inside the bar between the victim and two or more other men. “The incident occurred between 06.13hrs and 06.30hrs on Saturday morning. As the bar closed, this dispute may have spilled out onto the streets with fatal consequences. Were you at the Rolling Stock Bar early on Saturday morning? Perhaps you were passing by the area by car or walking home. Did you see anything suspicious? “This area has a busy bar and nightlife scene and people would have been in and around the area. We are keen to hear from anyone who has information about what happened and who was involved. “A number of active enquiries – including CCTV enquiries and forensic analysis from the scene are in hand. I would urge anyone with information to call police on or Crimestoppers anonymously via .” Police were called to Kingsland Road, junction with Waterson Street, E2 at 06:29hrs following reports of a man injured. Officers, London Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man in his twenties suffering from stab injuries. He was taken to a central London hospital in a critical condition. He died in hospital a few hours later. His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Formal identification awaits. No arrests have been made.Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing. The Homicide and Major Crime Command will be investigating along with police in Hackney. There will be an increased police presence in this popular and busy area. Extra high visibility patrols will be carried out by local neighbourhood officers who will be on hand to speak with locals about any concerns they have. Anyone with information is requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1802/24Nov or Crimestoppers anonymously via or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymouslyYou can also tweet police via @MetCC