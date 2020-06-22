DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE ASSAULT ON BENNY PARR CLOSE, BATLEY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 22 giugno 2020

Police were called to a report of an assault on Benny Parr Close, Batley at around 9.03pm yesterday (21/06).

Several men are reported to have been in possession of baseball bats and were assaulting a male.

The victim, a man in his 30s, also sustained a stab wound. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

