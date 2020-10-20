DETECTIVES APPEAL FOR WITNESSES FOLLOWING FIREARMS DISCHARGE ON COLESHILL WAY, BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 20 ottobre 2020

Tuesday 20 October, 2020

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a firearms discharge in Bradford in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called this morning (20 October) to reports of criminal damage to the window of a house on Coleshill Way.

Officers attended the address and established the damage was consistent with bullet holes.

A scene is currently in place whilst a forensic examination in undertaken.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe that this was a targeted incident and there is not a risk to the wider public. Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances. “Incidents involving firearms are understandably distressing to the local communities and high visibility patrols will be deployed into the area today and the following days to provide support and reassurance to residents. “I would urge anyone who has any information or witnessed anything in the area to come forward to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw anything suspicious in the area, is urged to contact the police via 101 or via the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website quoting crime reference number .

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

