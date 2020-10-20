mercoledì, Ottobre 21, 2020
Breaking News

MAURER: CON IL PAPA PER LA COSTRUZIONE DI UNA SOCIETà UNITA E…

SPECIAL ENVOY PHAM PARTICIPATES IN MINISTERIAL ROUNDTABLE FOR THE CENTRAL SAHEL

SPECIAL ENVOY PHAM PARTICIPATES IN MINISTERIAL ROUNDTABLE FOR THE CENTRAL SAHEL

SECURITY, DEFENCE & CRISIS RESPONSE

IL PAPA DONA ALIMENTI E KIT DI PROTEZIONE ALLA DIOCESI COLOMBIANA DI…

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE U.S.-SAUDI ARABIA STRATEGIC DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE U.S.-SAUDI ARABIA STRATEGIC DIALOGUE

BARTOLOMEO SU “FRATELLI TUTTI”: ABBANDONIAMO INDIFFERENZA E CINISMO

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

MATILDA ERNKRANS ATTENDS MINISTERIAL CONFERENCE ON EUROPEAN RESEARCH AREA

Agenparl

DETECTIVES APPEAL FOR WITNESSES FOLLOWING FIREARMS DISCHARGE ON COLESHILL WAY, BRADFORD

by Redazione04

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 20 ottobre 2020

Tuesday 20 October, 2020

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a firearms discharge in Bradford in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called this morning (20 October) to reports of criminal damage to the window of a house on Coleshill Way.

Officers attended the address and established the damage was consistent with bullet holes.

A scene is currently in place whilst a forensic examination in undertaken.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe that this was a targeted incident and there is not a risk to the wider public. Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Incidents involving firearms are understandably distressing to the local communities and high visibility patrols will be deployed into the area today and the following days to provide support and reassurance to residents.

“I would urge anyone who has any information or witnessed anything in the area to come forward to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw anything suspicious in the area, is urged to contact the police via 101 or via the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website quoting crime reference number .

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/detectives-appeal-witnesses-following-firearms-discharge-coleshill-way-bradford

Post collegati

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: TUBERCULOSIS BY COUNTRY: RATES PER 100,000 PEOPLE

Redazione

CHARACTERIZATION OF ORGANOPHOSPHATIC BRACHIOPOD SHELLS: SPECTROSCOPIC ASSESSMENT OF COLLAGEN MATRIX AND BIOMINERAL COMPONENTS

Redazione

ELECTROCHEMICAL SYNTHESIS AND CORROSION PROTECTION OF POLY(3-AMINOPHENYLBORONIC ACID-CO-PYRROLE) ON MILD STEEL

Redazione

CROSS-π-CONJUGATED ENEDIYNE WITH MULTITOPIC METAL BINDING SITES

Redazione

MICRON-SIZED SIOX/N-DOPED CARBON COMPOSITE SPHERES FABRICATED WITH BIOMASS CHITOSAN FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY ANODES

Redazione

INVESTIGATION OF THE EMISSION CONTROL OF SULFUR TRIOXIDE AEROSOLS BASED ON HETEROGENEOUS CONDENSATION AND THE DEFLECTORS TRAY OF THE DESULFURIZATION TOWER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More