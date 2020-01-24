24 Gennaio 2020
DETECTIVES APPEAL FOR INFORMATION AFTER TWO STABBED IN ISLINGTON

(AGENPARL) – London ven 24 gennaio 2020

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after two men were stabbed in Islington earlier this week.
 
Police were called by LAS at 16:55hrs on Wednesday, 22 January after two 18-year-old men were found suffering from stab injuries in Seven Sisters Road, N4. 

Both were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to an east London hospital.

One of the men remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition; the other man’s injuries are not life threatening.

Detective Inspector Eliot Porritt from Central North CID said:

“Police are investigating an incident where two men were stabbed outside Costa Coffee next to Finsbury Park Station on Seven Sisters Road.

“This is a busy location with numerous transport connections and the incident happened during what would have been a busy rush hour. I am appealing to anybody who may have seen or heard anything that may be connected with this event to speak to us.

“Information from the public is vital and is likely to be of great assistance to the investigation.

“Please make the call into our team or contact Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.”

There have been no arrests at this time and officers are working to understand the circumstances which led to the two men being stabbed.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist police should call 101, quoting CADJAN. Or to stay anonymous contact the charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111 /crimestoppers-uk 

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/detectives-appeal-for-information-after-two-stabbed-in-islington-392433?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

