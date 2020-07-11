DETECTION OF WEAK MAGNETIC FIELDS IN TWO HGMN STARS

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), sab 11 luglio 2020 First Author: Hubrig, S.

Instruments: HARPS

ProgramIDs: 083.D-1000, 084.D-0338, 086.D-0240, 089.D-0383, 091.D-0759, 0103.C-0240, 187.D-0917

BibCode: 2020MNRAS.495L..97H

The main-sequence mercury-manganese (HgMn) stars are known to exhibit large overabundances of exotic elements and, similar to magnetic Ap/Bp stars, are spectrum variables, implying the presence of an inhomogeneous element distribution over the stellar surface. A number of magnetic field studies have been attempted in the last decades, indicating that magnetic fields in HgMn stars, if they exist, should be rather weak. The presence of tangled magnetic fields was suggested by several authors who detected quadratic magnetic fields using the moment technique. We employ the least-squares deconvolution technique to carry out a sensitive search for weak magnetic fields in spectropolarimetric observations of three HgMn stars, HD 221507, HD 65949, and HD 101189, which have different fundamental parameters and spectral characteristics. A definite weak longitudinal field is discovered in HD 221507 and HD 65949 on single epochs, while only marginal field detections were achieved for HD 101189. The new measurements indicate that the structure of the magnetic fields is probably rather complex: our analysis reveals the presence of reversed Stokes V profiles at the same observational epoch if individual elements are used in the measurements. This is the first observational evidence that individual elements sample distinct local magnetic fields of different polarity across the stellar surface.



