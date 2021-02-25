DETECTION OF SUB-ATOMIC MOVEMENT IN NANOSTRUCTURES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 febbraio 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NA01068E, Communication

Tongjun Liu, Jun-Yu Ou, Kevin F. MacDonald, Nikolay I. Zheludev

Nanoscale objects move fast and oscillate billions of times per second. We introduce a methodology for detecting such movements, which is sensitive to displacements of sub-atomic amplitude.

