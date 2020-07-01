DETECTION OF ANABOLIC STEROIDS VIA CYCLODEXTRIN-PROMOTED FLUORESCENCE MODULATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 01 luglio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25108-25115

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03485A, Paper

Anna Z. Haynes, Mindy Levine

Reported herein is the detection of anabolic steroids through the use of cyclodextrin-promoted interactions between the analyte and a high quantum yield fluorophore, which leads to analyte-specific changes in the fluorophore emission signal.

