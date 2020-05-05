DETECTION OF 3,4-DIAMINOTOLUENE BASED ON SR0.3PB0.7TIO3/COFE2O4 CORE/SHELL NANOCOMPOSITE VIA AN ELECTROCHEMICAL APPROACH

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01074J, Paper

Ali B. Abou Hammad, Amir Elzwawy, A. M. Mansour, M. M. Alam, Abdullah M. Asiri, Mohammad Razaul Karim, Mohammed M. Rahman, Amany M. El Nahrawy

We reported a scalable sol–gel method for the preparation of Sr 0.3 Pb 0.7 TiO 3 /CoFe 2 O 4 core–shell magnetic nanocomposite with a finely controlled shell and evaluated its efficiency as an electrochemical sensor for the selective detection of 3,4-diaminotoluene.

