martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, GUALTIERI: POSITIVO INCONTRO CON SINDACATI, NESSUNO DEVE ESSERE LASCIATO INDIETRO

CORONAVIRUS, ARCURI: APP IMMUNI FUNZIONA SOLO SE CON TAMPONI EFFETTIVI

OFQUAL PUBLISHES INITIAL DECISIONS ON GCSE AND A LEVEL GRADING PROPOSALS FOR…

DASA AWARDS £2.3M TO DEVELOP NOVEL SENSOR TECHNOLOGY

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE AI SINDACATI: ABBIAMO BISOGNO DI UN ‘PATTO SOCIALE’

LITHUANIA ALLOCATES FUNDS FOR HUMANITARIAN AID TO PALESTINE REFUGEES

05/05/2020 COVID-19/KOSOVO*: A RAPPORTEUR URGES POLITICAL RESPONSIBILITY AND RESPECT FOR THE RULE…

NCSI RELEASES RESULTS OF INTERGENERATIONAL COMMUNICATION POLL

L. LINKEVIčIUS MEETS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF U.S. COMPANIES IN LITHUANIA, DISCUSSES BILATERAL…

OLAF INVESTIGATION UNCOVERS RESEARCH FUNDING FRAUD IN GREECE

Agenparl

DETECTION OF 3,4-DIAMINOTOLUENE BASED ON SR0.3PB0.7TIO3/COFE2O4 CORE/SHELL NANOCOMPOSITE VIA AN ELECTROCHEMICAL APPROACH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01074J, Paper
Ali B. Abou Hammad, Amir Elzwawy, A. M. Mansour, M. M. Alam, Abdullah M. Asiri, Mohammad Razaul Karim, Mohammed M. Rahman, Amany M. El Nahrawy
We reported a scalable sol–gel method for the preparation of Sr0.3Pb0.7TiO3/CoFe2O4 core–shell magnetic nanocomposite with a finely controlled shell and evaluated its efficiency as an electrochemical sensor for the selective detection of 3,4-diaminotoluene.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/nbjVpwj5scI/D0NJ01074J

Post collegati

A “TURN-ON” FLUORESCENT AND COLORIMETRIC CHEMODOSIMETER FOR SELECTIVE DETECTION OF AU3+ IONS IN SOLUTION AND IN LIVE CELLS VIA AU3+-INDUCED HYDROLYSIS OF A RHODAMINE-DERIVED SCHIFF BASE

Redazione

HYDROGENATION OF CO2 TO LPG OVER CUZNZR/MESAPO-34 CATALYST

Redazione

DISCOVERY OF [1,2,4]TRIAZOLO[4,3-A]PYRAZINE DERIVATIVES BEARING 4-OXO-PYRIDAZINONE MOIETY AS POTENTIAL C-MET KINASE INHIBITORS

Redazione

DETECTION OF 3,4-DIAMINOTOLUENE BASED ON SR0.3PB0.7TIO3/COFE2O4 CORE/SHELL NANOCOMPOSITE VIA AN ELECTROCHEMICAL APPROACH

Redazione

RESEARCH HEADLINES – BIOSENSING TEST TO TRANSFORM DISEASE DIAGNOSIS AND MONITORING

Redazione

FABRICATION OF A MAGNETIC TERNARY ZNFE2O4/TIO2/RGO Z-SCHEME SYSTEM WITH EFFICIENT PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY AND EASY RECYCLABILITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More