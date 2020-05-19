DETECTING REACTIVE ISLANDS IN A SYSTEM-BATH MODEL OF ISOMERIZATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01362E, Paper
Shibabrat Naik, Stephen Wiggins
In this article, we study the conformational isomerization in a solvent using a system-bath model where the phase space structures relevant for the reaction dynamics are revealed. These phase space…
