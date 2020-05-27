mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
DETAILED GUIDE: UPDATE TO EU AND UK PRIOR SURVEILLANCE IMPORT LICENSING REGIME (TARIFF STOP PRESS NOTICE 18)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON, ENGLAND, mer 27 maggio 2020

Notice to importers

The UK currently implements EU prior surveillance measures under Commission Implementing Regulations 2016/670 and 2018/640.

The European Commission have confirmed that the EU prior surveillance import licensing regime concerning imports of certain steel and aluminium products will expire on Friday 15 May 2020. As of Saturday 16 May 2020, prior surveillance import licences will not be required to import steel or aluminium goods.

HMRC tariff team have been informed and CHIEF and the online tariff will be updated in due course.

If you encounter issues with the prior surveillance import licence requirement when trying to clear goods email <a We will do our best to resolve the issue.

More information

To stop getting the Tariff stop press notices, or to add recipients to the distribution list, email: <a

See the UK Trade Tariff for the full duty rate, unit of quantity, preferences, quotas, footnotes and VAT rate.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/update-to-eu-and-uk-prior-surveillance-import-licensing-regime-tariff-stop-press-notice-18

