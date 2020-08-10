DETAILED GUIDE: THE DOCUMENT CHECKING SERVICE PILOT SCHEME

(AGENPARL9 – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 10 agosto 2020

Overview

The Document Checking Service (DCS) pilot is for non-public sector organisations that want to find out if British passports are valid.

You may need to do these checks as part of giving users access to an online service. The purpose of the checks must be to prevent crime.

You can no longer apply for the pilot. Organisations were selected to take part before July 2020.

Passport checks will be carried out through the DCS – a technical component run by the Government Digital Service (GDS).

The DCS will check passport details against the HM Passport Office (HMPO) database. It will send your organisation a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ response to say whether the passport is valid. No organisations will be given direct access to government-held data.

The pilot was announced in July 2019. Feedback from a stakeholder event in August 2019 has informed the design of the pilot.

Objectives

The pilot’s objectives are to:

test the industry demand for checking information given by a user against government data sources

understand the different ways that organisations could use digital passport checks

test the technical design that would make these checks possible

capture consumer interest and experience of these checks, and perception of this use of passport data

understand if this is commercially viable, for the government and the organisations taking part

How the check works

To check if a passport is valid, your users will need to provide their:

passport number

forenames

surname

date of birth

passport expiry date

The DCS sends a request to HMPO. The DCS will then tell your organisation if the passport is valid by sending it a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ response.

A passport that’s been cancelled or reported as lost or stolen will return a ‘no’ response, but the check will not show what caused this response.

A ‘yes’ response confirms the passport is valid at the point in time it is checked. A passport may later be cancelled, lost or stolen. If you check the same passport details again in the future, it will count as a new check for billing and volume reasons.

You can pass on the trust from the check to a third party. The purpose of the third party’s check will also need to be to prevent crime. The check confirms passport validity at the point in time it is checked. Beyond this point, there’s a risk the check may no longer be valid because the status of the passport may have changed.

How much it costs

You’ll need to pay a one-off connection fee for the pilot and 50p per check. The connection fee is tiered by the volume of checks you want to do. You’ll pay:

£1,500 for 5,000 to 10,000 checks

£3,000 for 10,001 to 100,000 checks

£5,000 for 100,001 to 500,000 checks

£10,000 for 500,001 to 1 million checks

£15,000 for over 1 million checks

You must be able to make at least 5,000 checks to take part.

Amount of checks available

If you take part, you’ll have an agreed total number of checks you can do over the duration of the pilot.

You’ll also have a rate limit on the number of checks you can make over set periods of time within the pilot.

How long the pilot will last

The pilot will run for approximately 1 year.

All participants will be able to access the pilot for the same amount of time. Organisations can take part for different amounts of time if they want to. This means some participants connect to the DCS at a later stage in the pilot.

Application process

You can no longer apply for the DCS pilot. The application process involved 2 stages.

Organisations had to submit an expression of interest by 11:59pm on 20 October 2019. All organisations who met the requirements at this stage could progress to the full application. The application stage closed at 11:59pm on 21 February 2020.

A cross-government panel scored the applications. They:

looked for evidence that the organisations were ready and able to successfully take part in the pilot

considered the need to have a range of organisations, use cases and sectors represented

Connecting to the DCS

If your organisation was selected to take part, you’ll need to:

Once you’ve completed these steps, you must show GDS your working service to demonstrate that it meets the pilot requirements. You’ll need to make changes to your service if it does not comply with the rules.

After this, you can connect to the DCS production environment and start making DCS checks.

After the pilot

GDS and DCMS recognise that organisations taking part in the pilot will want to know what will happen at the end of it.

The pilot is an opportunity to test the industry demand for checking information given by a user against government data sources.

It may be a way of showing that there is a need for longer-term access to a passport validity check, which is in line with HMPO’s ambition to work with stakeholders in the private sector to explore the best way to meet the demand for passport data. It may also help the government understand the potential value of safely checking other data sources.

GDS and DCMS will keep pilot participants updated on any relevant developments.

Contact the GDS and DCMS team with any questions at <a

For press enquiries, call 020 7276 7545 or email <a

