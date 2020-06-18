giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
Breaking News

ARCTIC NARRATIVES AND POLITICAL VALUES: ARCTIC STATES, CHINA AND NATO

SCUOLA, MINISTERO: PROSSIMA SETTIMANA SI CHIUDONO LINEE GUIDA CON REGIONI

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: UN CASO DI CORONAVIRUS A CROTONE, IL GOVERNO CHIUDA I…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2543 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2545 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2541 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2542 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2546 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1845 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2547 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

Agenparl

DETAILED GUIDE: POLICE AND CRIMINAL EVIDENCE ACT 1984 (PACE) CODES OF PRACTICE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 18 giugno 2020

Published 26 March 2013

Last updated 18 June 2020
+ show all updates

  1. 18 June 2020

    We have launched a statutory consultation on the revision of PACE Codes C (Detention) and E (Audio recording of suspect interviews).

  2. 20 August 2019

    Updated current version of codes with codes C and H for 2019. Codes C and H for 2018 moved to previous versions.

  3. 24 April 2019

    Link to the revision of PACE Codes C (Detention) and H (Detention – terrorism) updated.

  4. 1 December 2018

    Guidance on your rights when detained and rights when having a voluntary interview have been updated.

  5. 21 August 2018

    Updated consultations section.

  6. 31 July 2018

    Codes C, H, E and F have been revised.

  7. 11 July 2018

    New PACE Codes C, H, E and F will come into force on 31 July.

  8. 25 October 2017

    Added information on new consultation.

  9. 23 February 2017

    Revised codes C,D and H published.

  10. 17 February 2017

    Revised codes C,D and H will come into force on Thursday 23 February.

  11. 23 March 2016

    Consultation on codes C, D and H launched.

  12. 2 February 2016

    Link to Code E 2016 added.

  13. 26 March 2013

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/police-and-criminal-evidence-act-1984-pace-codes-of-practice

Post collegati

NSWC DAHLGREN DIVISION ENGINEER RECOGNIZED FOR UNIQUE APPROACH TO HELICOPTER LANDINGS ON AIRCRAFT CARRIERS

Redazione

KARIM MABROUK V. PROCUREURE GéNéRALE DU QUéBEC, ET AL. – 2020-06-18

Redazione

NADA ELROUMI, ET AL. V. ENTREPOT CANCHI, ET AL. – 2020-06-18

Redazione

WILLIAM ROBERT SCHELLENBERG, ET AL. V. WAWANESA MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY, ET AL. – 2020-06-18

Redazione

Y.Z. V. HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN – 2020-06-18

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: POLICE AND CRIMINAL EVIDENCE ACT 1984 (PACE) CODES OF PRACTICE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More