DETAILED GUIDE: POLICE AND CRIMINAL EVIDENCE ACT 1984 (PACE) CODES OF PRACTICE

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 18 giugno 2020
Published 26 March 2013
Last updated 18 June 2020
+ show all updates
-
18 June 2020
We have launched a statutory consultation on the revision of PACE Codes C (Detention) and E (Audio recording of suspect interviews).
-
20 August 2019
Updated current version of codes with codes C and H for 2019. Codes C and H for 2018 moved to previous versions.
-
24 April 2019
Link to the revision of PACE Codes C (Detention) and H (Detention – terrorism) updated.
-
1 December 2018
Guidance on your rights when detained and rights when having a voluntary interview have been updated.
-
21 August 2018
Updated consultations section.
-
31 July 2018
Codes C, H, E and F have been revised.
-
11 July 2018
New PACE Codes C, H, E and F will come into force on 31 July.
-
25 October 2017
Added information on new consultation.
-
23 February 2017
Revised codes C,D and H published.
-
17 February 2017
Revised codes C,D and H will come into force on Thursday 23 February.
-
23 March 2016
Consultation on codes C, D and H launched.
-
2 February 2016
Link to Code E 2016 added.
-
26 March 2013
First published.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/police-and-criminal-evidence-act-1984-pace-codes-of-practice